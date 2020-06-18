Union head: Gov't has abandoned those who work in cinema, theater, TV

Itamar Avitan, chairman of the Union of Cinema, Television, and Theater Workers, has requested a meeting with Finance Minister Yisrael Katz to discuss the crisis in which the workers he represents find themselves.

"Many of us are in a desperate situation," Avitan said. "I'm telling you now - people don't have any means of survival. Not one actor received either a salary or a grant on the first of June for the month of May, and they won't receive anything on July 1st for June either. We want to meet urgently with the Finance Minister and the Culture Minister, before it's too late."

Avitan added that, "The outline the government just approved for the cultural sector effectively abandons those who work in it, leaving them without work and without pay. This partial reopening leaves hundreds of people at home without salaries or government grants. They're desperate - they can't even pay rent. Ministers should look them in the face and tell them how they're going to help," he concluded.