12:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 PM commends Moshe Bar Siman Tov for contribution at Health Ministry Addressing the outgoing Director-General of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "You played an important role in the country's fight against the coronavirus. You presented your opinions and stuck to them despite cruel opposition you faced."