12:08
Reported
News BriefsSivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
PM: People will have to get used to a new normal
At the conclusion of a meeting with health officials to discuss the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that, "The number of virus cases is on the rise again. We have finished this stage of reopening the economy - we're not opening anything else right now."
Netanyahu added that, "Our current mission is to flatten the curve. We will be applying 'permeable' closures and people are going to have to get used to a new normal."
