Netanyahu holding economic consultation on Israel's 2020 budget

Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding an economic consultation on Israel's budget.

In an official update, the Prime Minister's Office noted that the Accountant-General and the head of the Finance Ministry's budget department, among other professionals, are stressing the need for the budget to be passed quickly for the 2020 financial year.

"We need to pass a budget as soon as possible in order to meet the immediate demands of the economy, especially in light of the ramifications of the coronavirus epidemic," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter. "We will need to pass an additional budget this coming winter, once the economic picture becomes clearer."

Participating in the discussion are the Minister of Defense and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz, the head of the National Economic Council, the Accountant-General and other officials.