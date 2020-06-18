Meretz MK submits bill to outlaw conversion therapy

Next Sunday, a draft proposal submitted by Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz to outlaw "conversion therapy" for those identifying as LGBT will be brought before a ministerial committee.

The terms of the draft proposal would lead to anyone found guilty of practising such therapy being stripped of his/her medical license as well as being fined and/or imprisoned.

"Conversion therapy is murder," Horowitz said. "It is spiritual murder, and sometimes even physical murder too. Such 'treatments' can lead to suicide - they constitute nothing less than abuse."