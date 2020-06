11:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Afula man injured by concrete block falling from 7th floor A 45-year-old laborer has sustained moderate injuries on a construction site in Afula. United Hatzalah volunteer Ze'evi Goldberg related: "According to passers-by, a concrete block fell from the seventh floor, striking the man in the head. We provided first aid at the scene before transporting him to hospital in moderate condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs