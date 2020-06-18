|
Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
Haifa resident indicted for stabbing neighbor following dispute
This morning, an indictment and arrest warrant was issued against a Haifa resident accused of stabbing his 67-year-old neighbor in the leg, following a dispute between them.
The accused also tried to cut his neighbor's communications cables and threw stones at the windows of another neighbor, and then stabbed him.
The prosecution is seeking to have the suspect detained until the conclusion of proceedings.
