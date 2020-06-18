Guy & Omer Attiya indicted for negligence in crane collapse

An indictment was issued today by the Tel Aviv District Court against the Mivnim u'Netivim company as well as Guy Attiya and Omer Attiya, who are being held responsible for the collapse of a crane at a Bat Yam construction site. The indictment accuses the company of negligence which resulted in injury to the crane's operator as well as to passers-by.

Guy Attiya served as engineering manager and foreman at the site; Omer Attiya served as the site's infrastructure and logistics manager for the company.