10:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Health Ministry: Don't bathe off Nordau beach until further notice The Health Ministry has issued an advisory regarding Nordau beach in Tel Aviv, warning not to bathe there until water testing reveals a satisfactory level of cleanliness. ► ◄ Last Briefs