Haifa protest features calls to 'kidnap soldiers & release prisoners'

On Tuesday, a protest attended by dozens of Israeli-Arab residents of Haifa ostensibly to protest the killing of Iyad al-Halak last month in Jerusalem's Old City descended into an anti-Israel demonstration, as reported by Im Tirtzu and filmed by Channel 12 journalist Furat Nassar.

Calls to "kidnap soldiers and release the prisoners! Tell the dogs at the Shin Bet to get ready – because the time for a fight has come! Death and not humiliation," were heard, and many protesters waved PLO flags.

"We expect the Israel Police to uphold the law and arrest all those involved in this disgraceful protest," Im Tirtzu said.