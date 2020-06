09:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Prosecution statement to be issued in Doron Shuster murder case A prosecution statement will be issued today against Yair Zohar, who is suspected of murdering Likud party activist Doron Shuster four years ago, in Rishon Letzion. ► ◄ Last Briefs