09:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 MK Kahana slams Minister Deri's conversion law proposal Read more Yamina MK attacks Deri's proposal to enact new conversion law ensuring that only conversions under official state auspices recognized.