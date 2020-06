09:18 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 257 new virus cases in last 24 hours, 39 in serious condition 257 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed yesterday, for a total of 4,092 active cases. No further deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last day. 39 patients are in serious condition, of whom 32 are on ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs