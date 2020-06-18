|
Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
Fire in Gush Etzion due to Molotov cocktail
A fire broke out last night near the settlement of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion.
The blaze was caused by a Molotov cocktail.
Firefighter Amihai Yoav related: "When we reached the scene, we saw two fires, one near the security fence and the other a short distance away. We extinguished both blazes while IDF forces secured the area, ensuring that the settlements' homes were not affected. We found fragments of a Molotov cocktail at the site of one of the blazes."
A similar incident was reported on Sunday night in the community of Migdal Oz, also in Gush Etzion.
