Fire in Gush Etzion due to Molotov cocktail

A fire broke out last night near the settlement of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion.

The blaze was caused by a Molotov cocktail.

Firefighter Amihai Yoav related: "When we reached the scene, we saw two fires, one near the security fence and the other a short distance away. We extinguished both blazes while IDF forces secured the area, ensuring that the settlements' homes were not affected. We found fragments of a Molotov cocktail at the site of one of the blazes."

A similar incident was reported on Sunday night in the community of Migdal Oz, also in Gush Etzion.