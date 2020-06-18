CureVac to commence human trials on coronavirus vaccine

German biotech firm CureVac is set to become the second German company to conduct human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, Deutsche Welle reports.

Around 170 healthy adults are to take part in the clinical study, of which 144 will be given the vaccine. The study is set to begin this month, with the first batch of results expected in the fall. If the vaccine appears promising, a larger trial will probably be conducted in September or October, and if results from that trial are also good, the vaccine could be approved in early 2021 and reach the market by the middle of next year.