Minister Biton: 'Netanyahu's in no hurry to go to elections'

Minister Michael Biton (Blue & White) was interviewed this morning on Reshet Bet and asked for his opinion on the disagreements between his party and the Likud.

"I don't believe that Netanyahu is in a hurry to go to elections," Biton said. "I don't think he really wants to lose half of his support base in the government. Of course, we don't think that a prime minister with an indictment on criminal charges hanging over his head should continue in his position, but the minute that we decided to go for a unity government, that was the compromise we made. We decided to act responsibly for the sake of the State of Israel."