Habima will only reopen if gov't allows audiences of up to 500

Noam Semel, director of the Habima theater, was interviewed on Galei Tzahal this morning and asked for his opinion on the government's plan to provide assistance to the cultural sector.

"We intend to submit a request for a special permit to admit up to 500 people to performances," Semel said. "If the request is not authorized, we won't reopen the theater."

Last night, the Knesset's Coronavirus committee voted to allow up to 250 spectators at cultural events without need for a permit, and to allow up to 500 if a special permit is granted.