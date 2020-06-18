Comptroller's Office to remove threshold requirement for employees

The Yisrael Hayom newspaper has reported that State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman has decided to remove the threshold requirement for employees of his office according to which they had to hold a license either as an attorney or an accountant, meaning that in practise, employees were hired on the basis of their professional skills and personal experience.

This change will cause a significant shift in perception in the Comptroller's Office, according more value to auditors who are familiar with the various audits and enabling them to focus on substance and efficiency and not just on administrative and procedural matters. Accordingly, this week the Comptroller's Office will start recruiting on a large scale. Around 30 new positions will be created in various divisions including the new cyber branch.