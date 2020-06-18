Key Biden adviser: Annexation would be 'colossal mistake' for Israel

Nicholas Burns, adviser to the Democratic Party's presidential contender Joe Biden, has warned that "Annexation would be a colossal error on the part of Israel."

In an interview with the Arena journal (published by the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya), Burns said that application of sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria was likely to negatively impact his country's relationship with the Israeli government.

Burns was asked what role the question of Israel was likely to play in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States, and replied that, "The two parties in the United States both support Israel, as do both presidential candidates. The United States supports Israel and is committed to her security. That said, I think that if Israel annexes parts of the West Bank, this will cause grave damage to relations between the two countries."