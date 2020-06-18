Unity gov't members divided on sovereignty issue, cease talks with US

According to a report in the Maariv newspaper, due to the large gaps between the positions of the Likud and Blue & White parties on the subject of sovereignty, discussions between the unity government and members of the American administration have come to a halt.

The report quotes officials who claim to be well-informed, who related that following a meeting between American ambassador David Friedman and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at the beginning of this week, it was decided not to continue the discussions between the above-mentioned parties, until the various members of the unity government reached a consensus among themselves.

According to sources within the Likud and Blue & White, a meeting is set to be held in coming days between Netanyahu and Gantz which is designed to help the two of them reach an agreement and present a united position to the Americans.