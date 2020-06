05:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 UAE minister: Sovereignty could lead to call for one state Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, warned on Wednesday that Israel’s planned application of sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria could lead Arab states to call for a single bi-national state for Israelis and Palestinians. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs