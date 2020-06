05:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Israel begins work on road linking Jerusalem with Judea, Samaria Read more Massive road project dubbed the 'American Road' linking towns in Judea & Samaria with Jerusalem accused of being de facto act of annexation. ► ◄ Last Briefs