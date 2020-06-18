|
04:44
Reported
Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20
Hamas calls for overall resistance against 'annexation'
Salah Al-Aruri, deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, is calling for a new wave of resistance against a possible Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
Speaking before a committee of activists whose goal is to “combat annexation”, Aruri said that Israel should be pushed and not permitted to advance the settlers at the expense of the Palestinian communities.
