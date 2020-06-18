Netanyahu presents Gantz with scenarios for sovereignty

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday presented Defense Minister Benny Gantz with a series of possible scenarios for application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, including a purely "symbolic" step, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin met with Gantz and Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, amid uncertainty regarding the exact shape and timeline of the Prime Minister's declared intention to apply sovereignty.