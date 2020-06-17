|
Georgian PM: We foiled Kremlin plot to kill anti-Putin journalist
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has stated that his country has foiled a Kremlin plot to assassinate a journalist who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin last year on television.
The Guardian reports that a Russian hitman was dispatched to Georgia by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadirov, who is close to Putin.
"Georgian secret services have foiled a very serious crime," Gakharia told journalists.
