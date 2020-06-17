22:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Interior Minister Aryeh Deri resigns Knesset seat under Norwegian Law Interior Minister Aryeh Deri met Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin this evening and submitted his resignation from the Knesset. Now that the Norwegian Law has been passed, MKs who are also ministers can resign their Knesset seats and retain their places in the government, enabling other MKs from their parties who were placed further down the list to take a seat in the Knesset, thereby enhancing their party's political power. ► ◄ Last Briefs