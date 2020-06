22:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Likud MK: Trump is our friend, settlers have no reason for worry Read more Likud MK Sharen Haskel said she understood where settlement leaders were coming - and that Israel is 'getting a gift.' ► ◄ Last Briefs