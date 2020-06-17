Police data show Jews most targeted group for hate crimes in Canada

Police data shows that Jews were once again the most targeted group for hate crimes in both Toronto and York Region in 2019, in a trend that has continued from the previous year.

44 out of 139 hate-related incidents recorded in the city of Toronto last year targeted the Jewish community, amounting to 32% of all hate crimes. The Toronto Police Service recorded incidents targeting Israelis separately from incidents targeting Jews, noting there were five of the former.

Meanwhile, in nearby York Region, Jews were targeted in 40 out of 133 total recorded incidents, amounting to 30% of all incidents there.

Canadian Jews have been the country's most targeted minority for the past three consecutive years according to government data.