Bolton accuses Trump of seeking Xi Jinping's help to get reelected

According to a report in the Washington Post, one of the revelations to be made by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton in his new book is that US President Donald Trump asked for the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping in winning the presidential elections.

The Guardian adds that Trump "pleaded with China’s president Xi Jinping to help him get re-elected by buying more US agricultural products."

In excerpts published in the New York Times and the Washington Post, Bolton writes that, "The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept," adding that he took his concerns to Attorney-General William Barr.

Trump warned this week that if Bolton goes ahead with the publication of his book, he could find himself facing criminal liability charges. A lawsuit has already been filed to prevent the publication of the book, which is otherwise set to hit the stores next week.

Bolton previously declined to testify against his former boss when Trump was impeached, leading to accusations that he deliberately withheld damaging evidence in order to personally profit when his book was published.