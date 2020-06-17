30 degrees Celsius in the Arctic Circle? Climate change to blame

It's time for climate change news again - this time from Siberia, courtesy of The Guardian.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service of the EU has announced record-breaking temperatures in Siberia this month, with several towns within the Arctic Circle exceeding their previous records by over 10 degrees Celsius.

Nizhnyaya Pesha hit 30 degrees on June 9th, and Khatanga hit 25 degrees - its usual daytime temperature around this time of year being zero.

Martin Stendel, of the Danish Meteorological Institute, said the abnormal May temperatures seen in north-west Siberia would be likely to happen just once in a hundred thousand years without human-caused global heating.

Meanwhile, officials from the UN, WHO, and WWF International are also blaming climate change and man's destruction of his natural environmnent for the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not really news.