|
21:07
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Twitter to trial feature allowing audio clips to be attached to tweets
Twitter is to launch a new feature that will allow users to record audio clips attached to tweets.
"Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio," Twitter announced. "Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice starts automatically to create a thread."
For the present time, the feature will only be made available to certain trial groups using Apple operating systems.
Last Briefs