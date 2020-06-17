|
Liberman: Interior Ministry harassing immigrants from former USSR
Writing on Twitter, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party MK Avigdor Liberman attacked Interior Minister Aryeh Deri for his announcement that he intends to see that a law is passed that will restrict recognized conversions to Judaism to those conducted under the auspices of the State.
"This declaration is a continuation of the policy of harassment of the immigrant population from the former Soviet Union as practised by the Interior Ministry headed by Aryeh Deri," Liberman wrote.
