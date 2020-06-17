|
20:44
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Amir Peretz: Allow halls to fill to 75% capacity, not just 250 guests
Speaking at today's meeting of the Knesset Coronavirus committee, Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) demanded that the guidelines permitting cultural events to resume be broadened, allowing halls to fill to 75% of their capacity rather than be limited to 250 guests.
He also demanded that the government allow halls to host conferences and exhibitions.
