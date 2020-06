20:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Judaism's holiest sites to be left out of sovereignty plan? Read more Rachel's Tomb, Tomb of Patriarchs and Joseph's Tomb may be left out of sovereignty map. Dagan: 'We can't abandon our holy places.' ► ◄ Last Briefs