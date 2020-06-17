Health Minister: Gov't won't enable situation where virus cases rise

Speaking at this evening's meeting of the Knesset's Coronavirus committee, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said, "The Health Ministry supports the resumption of train travel according to the outline presented, as well as the reopening of the cultural sector.

"On the other hand, if the general public does not adhere to the guidelines, train service will be stopped and cultural events will be banned once again," he warned. "The government is not about to enable a situation in which the number of cases rises because people did not heed the regulations."