IDF commander meets with Shlomi Council head to discuss infiltrators

General Amir Baram of the Northern Command recently spoke with the head of the Shlomi Council Gabi Ne'eman, to discuss the phenomenon of illegal infiltrators in recent months and the IDF's efforts to intercept them.

"Foremost in our minds is ensuring that residents of the north have a sense of security," Baram said. "The IDF will continue to use all means at our disposal to maintain the security of the north's residents while enhancing our cooperation with the settlements."