Indian hospitals overwhelmed by virus cases

After admitting to "discrepancies" in tallying its coronavirus figures, the Indian government has revised its official death toll, which jumped by more than 2,000 to a total of 11,903 so far, AFP reports.

The German embassy in India has advised its nationals to leave India, noting that anyone falling ill with the virus has "no or very little chance of being admitted to hospitals," The Guardian reports. The Indian government has provided railway carriages to house virus patients with hospitals overwhelmed by the crisis.