Virus cases in Brazil, Mexico still soaring

Brazil has recorded its highest ever daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, The Guardian reports. 34,918 new cases were diagnosed yesterday, for a total of 923,189 so far.

45,241 people have died of the virus so far in Brazil, with 1,282 deaths in the last day.

Meanwhile, Mexico has recorded its third-highest daily death toll since the epidemic began, with 730 people dying in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases rose by 4,599 to 154,863.