New Zealand: 2 infected woman travel across country, meet with friends

Only a short while after New Zealand announced that it was free of coronavirus, two women infected with the virus took a trip across the country, meeting up with friends on the way.

The Guardian reports that the pair recently arrived from the UK and were permitted to leave quarantine on compassionate grounds because one of the women's parents had died.

They traveled from Auckland to Wellington, a trip of nearly 650 kilometers, meeting up with friends for around five minutes at the beginning of the journey in order to ask for directions.

New Zealand’s top health official said the women had "done everything right" and had not put any member of the public at risk.