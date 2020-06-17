17 die of virus in NY in last day, lowest since epidemic outbreak

Just 17 people in the state of New York died of coronavirus in the last day, the lowest daily death toll since the start of the epidemic. At its peak, over 800 New Yorkers were dying each day.

Following the announcement of the low death toll, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo stated that in light of the latest statistics, New York City is right on track to enter phase two of the reopening of the economy. Among other things, outdoor dining will be permitted from next Monday. However, NY Mayor Bill de Blasio has yet to publish new regulations for restaurants.