Trump: 'I will consider every conversation with me as classified'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will face criminal liability if a book he has written about his time in the White House is published.

Reuters reports that Trump told the media that Bolton knows he has classified information in his book, and that he has not completed a clearing process required for any book written by former government officials who had access to sensitive information.

"I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified. So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he’s broken the law," Trump said, adding that, "That’s called criminal liability. That’s a big thing."