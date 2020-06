18:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 4 religious women to enter Knesset Read more Norwegian Law allows Blue and White ministers to resign from the Knesset, paving way for 4 religious Jewish women to become MKs. ► ◄ Last Briefs