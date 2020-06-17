Spanish King to preside over event honoring coronavirus victims

King Felipe VI of Spain is to preside over a special event honoring Spanish victims of coronavirus as well as the health workers who have treated virus victims, AFP reports.

The event will also be attended by the EU Council chief, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It will be held outside the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Over 27 thousand people have died of Covid-19 in Spain (out of 244,000) cases; as such, the country has been the sixth worst-hit in the world.