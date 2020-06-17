MK Biton: Sovereignty won't happen on July 1st

MK Michael Biton said this afternoon that his estimation is that Israel will not apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria on July 1st, as the Prime Minister previously announced.

"The process has already begun, but right now it has stalled with the heads of the various parties in the coalition," Biton told Galei Tzahal. "First of all, the Prime Minister and the Alternate Prime Minister, Benny Gantz, need to discuss the issue and come to an agreement on the outline of the plan, and only then will it be brought before the Cabinet for approval. We already fixed a number of dates for application of sovereignty; when we returned from Washington, we said, 'right away''; now, people are talking about the first of July. But it's going to take longer than that," Biton said.