Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 PM meets with cultural sector representatives: 'We want to help' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met this afternoon with representatives from the culture and events sector. "I really want to hear from you and to help you," the Prime Minister said. "I know that you are experiencing grave difficulties, and we want to deal with the necessary issues. This is why I asked the Finance Minister to join us today. We'll hear what you have to say, and we will do our utmost to help you."