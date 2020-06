17:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 ILA head, senior officials in isolation after exposure to coronavirus The head of the Israel Lands Authority, Adiel Shimron, along with other senior officials from the ILA, have been forced to enter quarantine, Kan News reports, after the head of the Land Administration was diagnosed with coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs