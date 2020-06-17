|
16:51
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Greece happy to allow Israeli tourists into country
The Greek Tourism Minister has said that despite the increase in the number of those infected with coronavirus in Israel, Greece does not regard Israel as a coronavirus hot-spot.
In an interview on Kan News, the minister said that, "If it was up to us, we would open Greece to tourists from Israel on July 1st already. However, the Israeli government has made its own decision on the matter."
Last Briefs