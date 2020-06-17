North Korea blows up liaison office on S. Korean border

Multiple news sources reported yesterday that North Korea had destroyed a building that served as a point of contact between the north and south.

The North said it was redeploying troops along the border.

Pyongyang accused the South of behaving like a "mongrel dog" and being a "US flunky".

North Korea has accused its southern neighbor of sending propaganda leaflets over the border.

The North also warned that Tuesday's move could be "a prelude to the total catastrophe of the North-South relations".

South Korean officials called the move "senseless," and warned of a dire response if the situation were to continue to deteriorate.