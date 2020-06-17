Investments in local companies doubled in 2019

AFP reported that Israel's financial market had an up-and-down 2019, with investments doubling to $1.8 billion, but slowing down in wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Start-Up Nation Central voiced concern saying it expected a "slow-down" in investments in wake of the crisis.



"Startup revenues are expected to decrease as corporations are forced to cut down on their innovation budgets," it stated.

The report also suggested that companies that find ways of surviving the pandemic will come out stronger and better equipped to deal with future obstacles.

