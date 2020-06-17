Rabbi Ariel: Don't legitimize Reform movement

Former head rabbi of Ramat Gan and Israel Prize recipient, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, was asked for his opinion regarding engaging in dialogue with the Reform movement.

"The Reform movement is seeking legitimacy and it should not be afforded to it. Their religion is not ours and they don't recognize it," he said.

The question came on the heels of Rabbi Melamed participating in an open panel discussion with a Reform "rabbi" in which he stated that there was no basis for boycotting Reform and Conservative leaders.